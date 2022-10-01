Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Tennessee 1-2; Indianapolis 1-1-1

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts lost both of their matches to the Tennessee Titans last season on scores of 16-25 and 31-34, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colts and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, sneaking past 20-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but QB Matt Ryan led the way with two touchdowns. Indianapolis' win came on a 12-yard TD pass from Ryan to TE Jelani Woods with only 0:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Speaking of close games: this past Sunday Tennessee sidestepped the Las Vegas Raiders for a 24-22 victory. The Tennessee offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway. Among those leading the charge for the Titans was RB Derrick Henry, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Colts are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Indianapolis is now 1-1-1 while Tennessee sits at 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 77. Less enviably, Tennessee is second worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with eight on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tennessee.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tennessee.