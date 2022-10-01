Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Current Records: Tennessee 1-2; Indianapolis 1-1-1
What to Know
The Indianapolis Colts lost both of their matches to the Tennessee Titans last season on scores of 16-25 and 31-34, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colts and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, sneaking past 20-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but QB Matt Ryan led the way with two touchdowns. Indianapolis' win came on a 12-yard TD pass from Ryan to TE Jelani Woods with only 0:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Speaking of close games: this past Sunday Tennessee sidestepped the Las Vegas Raiders for a 24-22 victory. The Tennessee offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway. Among those leading the charge for the Titans was RB Derrick Henry, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
The Colts are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Indianapolis is now 1-1-1 while Tennessee sits at 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 77. Less enviably, Tennessee is second worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with eight on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tennessee.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indianapolis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tennessee.
- Oct 31, 2021 - Tennessee 34 vs. Indianapolis 31
- Sep 26, 2021 - Tennessee 25 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Nov 29, 2020 - Tennessee 45 vs. Indianapolis 26
- Nov 12, 2020 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 17
- Dec 01, 2019 - Tennessee 31 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Sep 15, 2019 - Indianapolis 19 vs. Tennessee 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 18, 2018 - Indianapolis 38 vs. Tennessee 10
- Nov 26, 2017 - Tennessee 20 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 16, 2017 - Tennessee 36 vs. Indianapolis 22
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 23, 2016 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 26
- Jan 03, 2016 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Tennessee 24
- Sep 27, 2015 - Indianapolis 35 vs. Tennessee 33