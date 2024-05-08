Martavis Bryant is back on the open market. The former Pittsburgh Steelers standout receiver was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, according to NFL Media. While Bryant's services are no longer needed in Dallas, which hosted Zay Jones on a free-agent visit Wednesday, Bryant is expected to receive interest from other teams, per the report.

The Steelers could be among the teams who reach out to Bryant, a 2014 fourth-round pick who scored 15 touchdowns during his first 21 regular season games. Pittsburgh, who reportedly signed veteran wideout Scotty Miller to a one-year deal on Wednesday, have been trying to add to its receiving corps after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.

While he may not longer be in his prime, the 6'4 Bryant could still be used as a deep threat that can help open things up for an offense. As a rookie, Bryant recorded the NFL's longest touchdown catch that season (94 yards) and had an 88-yard touchdown catch the following season.

Bryant had one of the best individual games in Steelers playoff history in the divisional round of the 2015 playoffs. With Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and DeAngelo Williams out with injuries, Bryant stepped up and had 194 all-purpose yards in Pittsburgh's 23-16 loss to the eventual champion Denver Broncos.

Suspensions have hindered the 32-year-old Bryant's career. He missed the entire 2016 and '19 seasons after violating the league's substance abuse policy. Bryant also served a four-game suspension to start the 2015 season.

Bryant, who last appeared in a regular season game in 2018 as a member of the Raiders, played for the XFL's Las Vegas Vipers last spring before joining the Cowboys' practice squad last November.