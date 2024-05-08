Jalen Ramsey wants Tua Tagovailoa to get paid, and he found an unique way voice it. The Dolphins' perennial Pro Bowl cornerback wrote "Pay Tua!!!!!" on his scorecard after recently playing a round of golf with Miami's Pro Bowl quarterback.

Ramsey shared a picture of himself, Tagovailoa and the scorecard on Instagram. Tagovailoa is slated to play the 2024 season under his fifth-year option, but Ramsey clearly wants to see his teammate receive a new deal between now and the start of the regular season.

Tagovailoa would make $23.17 million -- fully guaranteed -- under the option. That's well below his projected market value of just under $50 million annually. Fellow quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow each received contract extensions last offseason that pays them $52 million and $55 million, respectively, per year.

Ramsey's desire to see Tagovailoa receive a new deal is warranted. He's coming off a 2023 season that saw him win his first passing title en route to receiving his first Pro Bowl nod. Tagovailoa also set career-highs in touchdown passes (29) and completion percentage (69.3).

For whatever reason, the Dolphins apparently want to see another season before committing to Tagovailoa for the long haul. Barring injury, Tagovailoa should at least mimic the success he had last year after the Dolphins recently added Odell Beckham Jr. to an already loaded offense.

Along with wanting his teammate to get paid, Ramsey's post also revealed that Tagovailoa is pretty solid at golf. Tagovailoa beat his teammate by eight strokes while firing a very respectable score of 86 over 18 holes. That's actually a better score than Jack Nicklaus, the winningest golfer of all-time (in terms of major championships won) shot when he recently played three rounds at Augusta National, the home of the Masters Tournament.