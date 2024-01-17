The Washington Commanders found new ownership last offseason. After parting ways with head coach Ron Rivera after a 4-13 season, the team found its new general manager. The Commanders hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters to take over as the front-office role.

Peters spent seven seasons with the 49ers as vice president of player personnel first, and then assistant general manager later. He also worked as the director of college scouting with the Denver Broncos, and served as a scout for the New England Patriots. Peters was viewed as arguably the top GM candidate this offseason, so Josh Harris wasted no time locking him down.

Peters, who will help the team find its new head coach and rebuild the franchise, was introduced Tuesday to Washington media, and held his introductory press conference. Here are a few key items he and Harris addressed:

Peters had options. Why Washington?: '"Everything'" is the answer to that question," Peters said. "Everything is exactly what a person in my seat would want. Great ownership group, a great fan base, the ability to start new with a new coach. All of those things were so appealing to me that really, going through this process, it was very clear to me at a very early time, right when I met with Josh, this is where I wanted to be."

What Harris saw in his new GM: "Adam's a winner. He's won everywhere he's been," Harris said. "First in Boston, then in obviously Denver, then in San Francisco, and he's learned from a lot of great leaders. He's about excellence. He's about attracting the best people and then holding them accountable. He's about building edges. He's inclusive. He wants people from a lot of different backgrounds, a lot of different perspectives. So it was a pretty easy decision from my point of view."

What Peters is looking for in a head coach: "We're looking for the best leader for this team, for the Washington Commanders," Peters said. "We have set criteria that we're gonna be aligned in that vision, and it's not going to be in a box. It's not going to be offense, it's not going to be defense. It's going to be the best leader for this organization."

The QB situation: The Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and could take their quarterback of the future with that selection. Washington does have Sam Howell on roster, but after an up-and-down 2023 campaign, the Commanders will have to make a decision on the best course of action.

Peters said quarterback is just like all the other positions, in that it will be evaluated just like everyone else once they hire their new head coach and staff.

What it takes to build a sustained winner like the 49ers: "It's having an aligned vision, having collaboration, having inclusion with everybody," Peters said. "Everybody pulling the same direction. That's how we did it in San Francisco, and that's what allows you to get through -- the good times are easy -- but that's what allows you to get through the tough times as well."

Free agency vs. the draft: "I find this a very similar situation from when we got to San Francisco in 2017. Lot of great similarities, so I have a lot to lean on from that experience both things we did well and things we didn't," Peters said. "But ultimately we're going to build through the draft here and supplement through free agency. We're going to be very process-driven and diligent in who we select in free agency, but we're going to build through the draft here."