The Washington Commanders sale is closer to becoming official. Per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, NFL owners have been told to reserve July 20 and Aug. 8 as dates for a possible special league meeting. At this meeting, it's expected the league will hold a vote to approve the sale of the Commanders franchise. The transaction will have to be approved by three-quarters of NFL ownership.

Earlier this offseason, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reached an agreement to sell his franchise to a Josh Harris-led partnership for $6.05 billion. This purchase, when official, will set an NFL and U.S. sports record for the most expensive franchise sale.

Harris is not new to the sports world, as he owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. His Commanders purchase partnership includes D.C.-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

The news of the Commanders sale in May sparked an impromptu celebration in D.C., as Snyder's tenure as owner has been marred by controversy off the field and poor play on the field.

"Kind of relief," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said when asked about his reaction to the sale, via USA Today. "It really seemed like a load was lifted because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months. You kind of wondered what was going to happen."

The Commanders are, of course, working through a major rebrand, as they have played under three different names over the past four years. With a change in ownership, it feels as though that rebrand could finally be complete.