Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Washington

Current Records: Green Bay 3-3; Washington 2-4

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Packers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but Green Bay was not quite the New York Jets' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. Green Bay lost to New York at home by a decisive 27-10 margin. No one had a standout game offensively for Green Bay, but they got one touchdown from QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 121.90.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Commanders beat the Chicago Bears 12-7 last Thursday. Washington's only offensive touchdown came from RB Brian Robinson Jr..

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Green Bay is now 3-3 while Washington sits at 2-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay comes into the contest boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 180.2. As for Washington, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 19 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won three out of their last five games against Washington.