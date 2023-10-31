The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are in the same division, so each year, they play one game in Dallas and one game in Philly. Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys' starting quarterback since 2018, which has theoretically given him seven opportunities to play against the Eagles, in Philly.

But things haven't really worked out that way. As noted by Philadelphia sports radio reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks, Prescott has essentially played just one meaningful game in Philadelphia during his entire seven-year NFL career to date.

During Prescott's rookie season (2016), Dallas played in Philadelphia in Week 17. The Cowboys were 13-2 and had already wrapped up their playoff seeding by then, so Prescott made just eight throws in the game before giving way to Tony Romo in his final NFL appearance.

In 2017, Philadelphia was the team that entered at 13-2 and with playoff seeding already wrapped up. The Eagles mostly used Nate Sudfeld under center and played their backups for almost the entire game. In 2019, Prescott suffered a shoulder injury a few days before the Cowboys traveled to Philly and was limited in practices throughout the week.

In 2020, Prescott suffered a season-ending injury before the Cowboys traveled to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2021, Dallas had clinched the division but not its seed and Philly had clinched a wild-card spot and knew their probable opponent, so the Eagles played backups in the final week of the season. And in 2022, Prescott was sitting out his final game on injured reserve after breaking his thumb in Week 1.

Only in 2018 did the Cowboys and Eagles (and Prescott) enter the game in Philadelphia healthy and with something at stake for both squads. Prescott went 26 of 36 for 270 yards and a touchdown in that game, which ended with Dak finding Ezekiel Elliott for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 27-20 victory.

Dak hasn't lost to the Eagles in either Philly or Dallas since 2019, though he has only played in three of the six games since then. During that span, the Cowboys are 3-0 in the games he's played, and 1-2 in the games he's sat. This Sunday, we'll finally get a chance to see both Prescott and Jalen Hurts under center, and with both teams coming into the game at something resembling full strength.