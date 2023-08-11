The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Dallas Cowboys to open their 2023 NFL preseason schedule on Saturday in Arlington. The Cowboys, who finished second in the NFC East last year, compiled a 12-5 record and were 8-1 on their home field in 2022. They earned a spot in the postseason, losing 19-12 at San Francisco in the divisional round. The Jaguars, meanwhile, won the AFC South with a 9-8 record and advanced to the divisional round, where they lost 27-20 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Dallas was 2-1 in the preseason, while Jacksonville went 0-4.

Cowboys vs. Jaguars spread: Jacksonville -4

Cowboys vs. Jaguars over/under: 37.5 points

Cowboys vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville -195, Dallas +162

JAX: The Jaguars are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

DAL: The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is expected to give its starters a series or two of playing time, but look for backup quarterback C.J. Beathard get the bulk of the snaps. He is in his third season with the Jaguars after playing the previous four years in San Francisco. Beathard saw action in two preseason games a year ago, completing 10 of 17 passes (58.8%) for 86 yards and an interception. He also saw action in parts of four regular-season games, completing 7 of 11 (63.6%) for 35 yards and one pick.

Third-round draft pick Tank Bigsby has been turning heads in camp and is expected to get looks against the Cowboys. The 21-year-old former Auburn standout played three years with the Tigers. In 2021, he rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns, and followed that up with 970 yards on 179 carries and 10 TDs. He is also a weapon out of the backfield, catching 30 passes for 180 yards, including a season-high 37-yarder in 2022. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to see the field, but his primary backup last season will. Cooper Rush, who played in nine games last season, is expected to get his chance against Jacksonville. Rush did a solid job for the Cowboys when Prescott went down with injury, playing in nine games. He completed 94 of 162 passes (58%) for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Dallas is also expected to play a number of running backs as it tries to sort out who will be the primary backup behind Tony Pollard. Among them is sixth-round draft pick Deuce Vaughn. The Kansas State product is on the small side at 5-foot-6, 176 pounds, but was explosive at the collegiate level. In 2022, Vaughn was a workhorse, carrying 293 times for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns for the Wildcats. He also caught 42 passes for 378 yards and three scores. He rushed for 18 touchdowns in 2021. See which team to pick here.

