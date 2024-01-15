3rd Quarter Report

The Packers and the Cowboys have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After three quarters the Packers' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Cowboys 41-16. The Packers' offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Sunday with time still left to play.

The Packers entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Cowboys step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys

Regular Season Records: Green Bay 9-8, Dallas 12-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

What to Know

The Cowboys are on a 16-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Packers are on a two-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC playoff match at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded given how much these teams ran up and down the field in their prior games.

Dallas put the finishing touches on their ninth blowout victory of the season on Sunday. They really took it to the Commanders for the full four quarters, racking up a 38-10 win on the road. The over/under was set at 47.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were among the main playmakers for the Cowboys as the former picked up 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while completing 86.1% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Green Bay gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 17-9 victory over the Bears.

The Packers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan Love, who threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns while completing 84.4% of his passes. Love's posted a season-high passer rating of 128.6. Dontayvion Wicks was another key contributor, picking up 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Green Bay, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Going forward, the Cowboys are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-5 against the spread when playing at home.

Dallas couldn't quite finish off Green Bay in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 and fell 31-28. Will the Cowboys have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Dallas is a solid 7-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Dallas.

Nov 13, 2022 - Green Bay 31 vs. Dallas 28

Oct 06, 2019 - Green Bay 34 vs. Dallas 24

Oct 08, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Dallas 31

Jan 15, 2017 - Green Bay 34 vs. Dallas 31

Oct 16, 2016 - Dallas 30 vs. Green Bay 16

Dec 13, 2015 - Green Bay 28 vs. Dallas 7

Injury Report for the Cowboys

Eric Scott, Jr.: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Viliami Fehoko: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Matt Waletzko: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Trey Lance: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Asim Richards: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Jalen Brooks: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Tyrus Wheat: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Packers