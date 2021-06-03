Dallas Goedert was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles to eventually become the heir apparent at tight end to Zach Ertz, which may be coming a year sooner than expected. Ertz, heading into the final year of his contract, and the Eagles are expected to part ways this offseason -- the Eagles are trying to find the right trade compensation for Ertz -- paving the way for Goedert to become the starting tight end in 2021.

Goedert is also heading into the final year of his rookie deal. While free agency is upon him, Goedert is preparing to be in Philadelphia for years to come.

"I think the contract stuff is still in discussions a little bit," Goedert said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday. "I'm not too worried about that...I would love to be in Philly forever and having the second contract is the ultimate goal. The sooner you can get to it, I feel like it's better.

"Either way, whether I get it or not, I'm going to have the same mentality. I have to go in there, have a good year, we have to make the playoffs, we have to get more wins than we did last year."

Goedert is coming off a decrease in production from a breakthrough 2019 season, catching 46 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. In 2019, Goedert finished with 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns. Goedert is 11th among tight ends in receptions, 12th in catches, and 13th in touchdowns over the last two years.

Of course, Goedert has been the No. 2 tight end behind Ertz during that stretch. Goedert's time to shine for the Eagles is coming, but he's willing to wait -- especially since having him and Ertz lined up at tight end makes the Eagles offense much more dangerous.

"We'll take him back here," Goedert said. "The more good players we have here the better... Zach's been an incredible mentor to me. The way he attacked every day, how much he knew about the playbook, how much he knew about opposing defenses. The way he approached everything, the way he was able to dissect defenses, the way he was able to attack leverage. Learning from him was one of the biggest blessings of my career.

"But if it's not the right situation for him (to remain in Philadelphia), that's his decision, ultimately."