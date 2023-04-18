Von Miller is no stranger to recruiting star receivers. As a member of the Los Angeles Rams, he successfully helped the franchise ink Odell Beckham Jr. to a deal after he was released from the Cleveland Browns. That signing helped L.A. reach and ultimately win the Super Bowl. Now, Miller seems to be at it again, only this time as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Now he has his eyes set on Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason as Arizona looks to possibly move off him. For his part, Hopkins has largely remained silent publicly about these trade talks, and we mean that literally. In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden, Hopkins, by merely having us judge his body language, did seem to suggest he's intrigued about the possibility of joining the Bills. On top of that, Miller has since revealed Hopkins has told him he wants to come to Buffalo.

"I talk to Hop all the time and it's kind of like the same thing with OBJ," Miller said, via the Buffalo News. "You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I'm not sure what the circumstances are or what's going on with that but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis."

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Adding Hopkins into that offense would be an embarrassment of riches for Buffalo as it continues to push for a deep playoff run in hopes of winning the franchise's first Super Bowl. The Hopkins-Diggs duo would arguably be the top receiver combo in the NFL, and that's not even accounting for Gabe Davis and running backs Damien Harris, James Cook and Nyheim Hines. With all those pieces in mind and having an MVP-caliber quarterback in Josh Allen, it's no wonder why Hopkins is said to be enamored with the idea of playing in Buffalo.

The Bills have about $6.5 million in available cap space, so they'd need to do some maneuvering to fit Hopkins (and his $30.7 million cap charge) in along with sending out compensation that would have the Cardinals let him go. This year, Buffalo has six draft picks, including three inside the top 100 (No. 27, No. 59, and No. 91). While a first-rounder for Hopkins seems unlikely, it would be interesting to see if a Day 2 selection would be palatable for both sides.

No matter how it'd ultimately get done, Hopkins joining forces with Miller and the rest of the Bills would only make them an even more dangerous club in the AFC if it ever came to fruition.