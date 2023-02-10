Two of the NFL's all-time greats are jockeying for position. Recently, Giants legend Lawrence Taylor appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast and rolled out his top-five defensive players in history. He slotted himself atop the list and then had Reggie White, Deacon Jones, Deion Sanders, and Ronnie Lott in that order. Sanders saw the clip on social media and said that he didn't agree with the order and has since doubled down.

"I don't know what's wrong with him," Sanders cracked during his appearance on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast on Thursday. "First of all, I'm No. 1. Let's just get that straight."

Taylor's list also had the notable omission of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, but Sanders did highlight that it is difficult to try and rank someone who is still playing in the NFL and still working on their résumé.

"I don't really rank guys," said Sanders. "I don't really like that kind of stuff 'cause the eras are so different. As long as there's consistency in the top four or five, I'm good with it. Like Aaron Donald is unbelievable, man. It's hard, but he's not finished. It's hard to not rank somebody that's unfinished. ... There's so many guys that you could talk about and I don't even get into it until it involves me. I don't get into it until it involves me. I didn't like the placement. I love LT, but I didn't like the placement. But everybody that was on that list had some familiarity of changing the game, so I'm pleased with it."

Of course, it's natural for a player to think they are the best at what they do, especially when you're talking about legends like Taylor and Sanders, so it's not totally surprising to see them both make a bid to be No. 1 all time defensively.