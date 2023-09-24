Derek Carr is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain during the Saints' 18-17 loss to the Packers in Week 3, according to NFL Media. The shoulder injury is not expected to be season-ending.

In the third quarter, Derek Carr exited the game after being injured on a sack, and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Carr was taken to a local hospital for additional tests after having X-rays done at the stadium, according to NFL Media. On a third-and-9, Carr was sacked by Rashan Gary, and thrown onto his right side. The veteran quarterback was slow to get up, and eventually walked to the locker room with trainers. Jameis Winston replaced the injured Carr.

Before the injury, Carr had completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. Winston stepped in and completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards, but the Saints did not score a single point after Carr exited. Winston did set up rookie kicker Blake Grupe with an opportunity to convert a 46-yard game-winning field goal with one minute remaining, but the kick went wide right.