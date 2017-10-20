Despite shoulder injury, Jameis Winston will start for Buccaneers on Sunday

Winston sprained his AC joint last week but will start against the Bills this week

Early in last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jameis Winston injured his shoulder. Ryan Fitzpatrick came on in relief of the Buccaneers' starter, and though he was spotted warming up on the sideline at one point later on, Jameis was not able to finish the game. 

He was then diagnosed with a sprained AC joint, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. 

Immediately after the game, Winston was confident in his ability to play this coming weekend against the Bills. "I've come out of a game before, but I don't think I've ever missed a game [on any level]," Winston said, via ESPN.com. "I don't think I'm going to miss a game, either."

Now, it looks like that'll be the case. Jameis showed off the health of his shoulder during the open-to-the-media portion of Friday's practice, and the team then announced that he will start against Buffalo. 

That's great news for the Bucs, who have fallen behind the pack in the NFC South at 2-3 and desperately need a win this weekend. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

