Despite shoulder injury, Jameis Winston will start for Buccaneers on Sunday

Early in last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jameis Winston injured his shoulder. Ryan Fitzpatrick came on in relief of the Buccaneers' starter, and though he was spotted warming up on the sideline at one point later on, Jameis was not able to finish the game.

He was then diagnosed with a sprained AC joint, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs QB Jameis Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, source said. It may be something he’ll be able to play through — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Immediately after the game, Winston was confident in his ability to play this coming weekend against the Bills. "I've come out of a game before, but I don't think I've ever missed a game [on any level]," Winston said, via ESPN.com. "I don't think I'm going to miss a game, either."

Now, it looks like that'll be the case. Jameis showed off the health of his shoulder during the open-to-the-media portion of Friday's practice, and the team then announced that he will start against Buffalo.

Bucs James Winston is throwing and seems ok. Whipped a pass at the media and TV cameras to prove a point we guess — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 20, 2017

So Winston, seeing every single media member with their camera phones out, decided to show us up close & personal that his shoulder is fine. pic.twitter.com/FF5rmg0xnd — Trev-OR-Treat 👻🎃 (@TampaBayTre) October 20, 2017

Check out Dirk Koetter's reaction after Winston's pass sailed into our cameras 😂#Bucs pic.twitter.com/T1JRwLyaNa — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 20, 2017

#Bucs coach Dirk Koetter tells reporters that QB Jameis Winston will start on Sunday. He got first-team reps and threw today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2017

That's great news for the Bucs, who have fallen behind the pack in the NFC South at 2-3 and desperately need a win this weekend.