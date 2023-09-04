The Miami Dolphins could get one of their most explosive players back on the field for the season opener. Rookie running back De'Von Achane returned to practice on Monday -- and was no longer wearing a no-contact jersey, according to the Miami Herald. He also appeared to be moving around well, per the Palm Beach Post.

Achane suffered a shoulder injury during a preseason game and had missed some time of late. His return to the fold is especially important after the Dolphins placed veteran back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve last week.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Achane is slight (he's listed at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds), but incredibly fast (he was clocked at 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash), which makes him a perfect fit with the Dolphins. If he can be ready for the start of the season, he should be expected to split work with Raheem Mostert, who last year led the Dolphins in rushing attempts (181), yards (891), rushing touchdowns (three, tied with Wilson), and rushing success rate (55.2%).

Mostert, like Wilson, has been injury prone in the past, and he'll also play this season at 31 years old. The Dolphins will likely want to rotate multiple backs so they can keep everyone both fresh and healthy throughout the year. Achane is an important piece of that puzzle, and getting him back in practice so he can be in the mix from the jump is a good sign for his ability to contribute all year.