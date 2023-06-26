Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is already at the top of his game, months before the NFL season begins. He placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Saturday, registering a time of 13.04 seconds, which is tied for the fourth-fastest mark in the world this year.

Fellow American Daniel Roberts won the event by finishing the race in 13.01 seconds.

Allen was already a two-time Olympian and a three-time national champion in the 110-meter hurdles before signing a reserve/future contract with the Eagles last year. That contract meant his return to football for the first time since playing at the college level for the Oregon Ducks from 2013-16.

"It's going well," Allen said during the NBC broadcast when asked about balancing both track and field and football. "Balancing both is difficult, but I'm having a lot of fun as long as I can stay healthy. Get to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at. So, we're ready to go."

The 28-year-old wideout registered his personal best in the 110-meter hurdles during last year's USATF NYC Grand Prix with a time of 12.84 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles -- which became the third-fastest in the world ever. His next race will be at the USATF Outdoor Championships July 6-9 at his alma mater.

Allen will have a big decision to make in August as the World Athletics Championships take place Aug. 18-27, which is at the same time the Eagles' training camp will be happening.

"Yeah, I still don't have a plan of what I'm gonna do with worlds being, you know, during training camp," Allen said in an interview with KPIC 4. "Obviously, it'd be nice to compete at worlds and also it would be nice to be at training camp so I can make the 53-man roster. So, obviously it's gonna be a little bit of a decision, but I'm not going to worry about that, like I said, until I make the world championship team. USA is a competitive meet. Just got to focus on doing that first."