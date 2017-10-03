Did Kirk Cousins miss Jordan Reed? Breaking down near game-winning TD

Kirk Cousins doesn't deserve any of the blame for the Redskins' loss on Monday night -- a game the Chiefs won by kicking a go-ahead field goal in the final seconds. Not only did Cousins complete 58.3 percent of his passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and a 116.7 passer rating, he also threw a perfect potential game-winning touchdown to Josh Doctson in the final minute of the game. And if Doctson had been able to hold onto the ball, Cousins likely would've walked away a hero.

But Doctson didn't hold onto the ball. And the Redskins were forced to kick a game-tying field goal instead.

According to Redskins coach Jay Gruden, Cousins wasn't perfect on the play. That's because Cousins missed an open Jordan Reed.

"We had a double move to Jordan. He actually won, but Kirk thought he was doubled by the safety and he worked Josh," Gruden said, per ESPN. "He made a great opportunity to throw the football for Josh. Josh almost had it. He made an unbelievable effort for the ball."

Gruden not being happy about Kirk's misread isn't surprising. Immediately after the play, Gruden appeared to be in disbelief.

And then he had a brief conversation with Cousins.

So, first of all. Gruden's not wrong. Reed did run a double move and he was open. In the GIF below, keep an eye at the bottom of the screen. Reed's double move works. He's open for an easier touchdown throw.

And Cousins definitely did look at him at the onset of the play, which means Reed was his first read and Cousins misread the coverage.

Even Cousins was left wondering what would've happened if he had stuck with Reed on the play.

"The safety came down low and was just looking to double anyone that came across the middle," Cousins said. "We didn't complete it, but that's where you go back on the plane ride home. You talk about, 'Could I have worked Jordan? Should I have worked Jordan?' Those are the games you play always, whether you win or lose. Certainly, after a tough loss like this you're going to go back and have some hindsight there and look at what you could've done."

But Cousins' misread is irrelevant. He shouldn't be blamed. Even though he missed Reed, he threw an absolute beauty to Doctson. And Doctson needs to catch this:

And that's how the Redskins blew a chance to upset the Chiefs at Arrowhead: A misread, a perfect throw to the wrong receiver, and a dropped pass.