The Miami Dolphins were patient with Austin Jackson over the past four years. They were rewarded for their faith.

Jackson and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal on Thursday, with the contract maxing out at $39 million and $20.7 million guaranteed (per NFL Network). The deal was prevalent for the Dolphins and Jackson, who was set to hit free agency after the year.

Jackson, a 2019 first-round pick by the Dolphins who had his fifth-year option declined, is in the midst of a career year. He's allowed just two sacks and 12 pressures in 434 pass-blocking snaps this seaosn, per pressure rate per dropback allowed of 2.8%. All these career bests coming in his first full season at right tackle.

The Dolphins tried out Jackson at left tackle and left guard in his first two seasons to little success, as he allowed seven sacks and 86 pressures in 31 games. He was the opening day starter in 2022 before an ankle injury ended his season after two games.

This takes care of one offensive lineman on the Dolphins' offseason shopping list at the position. Starting guard Robert Hunt and tackle Isaiah Wynn, along with center Connor Williams are set to hit free agency this offseason.