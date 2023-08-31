After a run to the playoffs in head coach Mike McDaniel's first season with the Miami Dolphins, he now has some say in nailing down the foundational players of his offense. That influence directly led to fullback Alec Ingold agreeing to a three-year contract extension worth up to $17.2 million, per NFL Media. The signing vaults him past Baltimore Ravens four-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard for the title of the highest-paid fullback in the AFC. Only San Francisco 49ers seven-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk's five-year, $27 million contract is richer than Ingold's new deal.

The 27-year-old joined the Dolphins after three seasons with the Raiders from 2019-2021. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin totaled a career-high two scrimmage touchdowns in Miami last season. Fullback utilization is a key component of the Shanahan-style offense McDaniel runs after spending 14 of his first 15 seasons as an NFL coach working alongside current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Ingold was entering a contract year in 2023, but now his football future is secure with the Dolphins for the next four seasons.

The question is who will Ingold be blocking for on a regular basis this season as Miami's backfield situation is a bit of an unknown.