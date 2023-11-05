Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel warned reporters before Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs that the results of the game would be exaggerated no matter who won. Now, fresh off a narrow defeat to the reigning champions, his players are insisting their loss to Kansas City doesn't define them as a contender, arguing they're still as dangerous as any team in the NFL.

"We have the right formula," star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins told reporters after Kansas City's 21-14 win. "I'm not paying attention to any narratives that are trying to be created."

McDaniel had said prior to Sunday's overseas showdown that if Miami was to lose, people would immediately conclude that "we can't beat good teams." And if the result were to be flipped, "we're going to win the Super Bowl."

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was hoping to dominate his former team but managed 62 yards on eight catches, admitted Sunday that "if we want to say we're the No. 1 offense in the league, we've got to be able to make plays when it counts." He also remained very optimistic about Miami's long-term prospects in the wake of the Chiefs' win, saying "we can play with any team in this league."

If Sunday's loss didn't erase the Dolphins' title hopes, it did put an end to a notable streak by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The MVP candidate was looking for -- and failed to register -- a 12th consecutive win against a Super Bowl-winning head coach after topping the Patriots' Bill Belichick and Broncos' Sean Payton earlier this year.