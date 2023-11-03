Germany will get arguably the best game of the 2023 NFL season to date when the Chiefs and Dolphins square off in an overseas matchup Sunday morning. Yet Mike McDaniel, the coach behind Miami's No. 1-ranked offense, is downplaying the anticipated contest, telling reporters Friday that the results of the game are bound to be overblown no matter who wins.

"I'll tell you what's going to happen with the Miami Dolphins," he said, via ESPN. "We lose, we can't beat good teams. We win, we're going to win the Super Bowl. None of it matters. You have to be your best when your best is required, and that's when there's elimination games. So you're trying to build towards that and take advantage of every opportunity to best service yourself for the situation at end of the season."

McDaniel is alluding to the fact the Dolphins (6-2) have yet to beat a team with a winning record this year. A victory over the Chiefs (6-2) would give them their first of 2023, as well as a tentative spot atop the conference. But as McDaniel notes, it's a long road to Super Bowl LVIII, with eight games remaining after Sunday's international affair.

That's not to say a win over the Chiefs wouldn't represent a big step for the Dolphins. While Miami does boast a historic offense, averaging almost 34 points per game, Kansas City remains the favorite to go the distance in the AFC, coming off its second Super Bowl victory in four years. A win over the Chiefs would also give the Dolphins the advantage in a potential end-of-season tiebreaker.