Dolphins vs. Bengals live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Miami

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-13; Miami 3-11

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.07 points per contest before their contest on Sunday. They and the Cincinnati Bengals will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Dolphins ended up a good deal behind the New York Giants when they played last week, losing 36-20. Despite the defeat, Miami had strong showings from WR DeVante Parker, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for two TDs and 279 passing yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground. Parker didn't help his team much against the New York Jets two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's and the New England Patriots' game last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Cincinnati was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Cincinnati suffered a grim 34-13 defeat to New England. RB Joe Mixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 136 yards on the ground on 25 carries.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Miami is worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 47 on the season. But the Bengals are stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.22

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Dolphins as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last five years.

Oct 07, 2018 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Miami 17

Sep 29, 2016 - Cincinnati 22 vs. Miami 7

Top Projected Fantasy Players