It's a battle of AFC East rivals on Sunday on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 when the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on CBS and Paramount+. Buffalo (13-3) comes in on a seven-game win streak and buoyed by the news that safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital this week. They beat the Patriots 35-23 in Week 18, while the Dolphins (9-8) needed an 11-6 victory at home against the Jets to reach the 2023 NFL platoff bracket. The Bills have been rolling behind MVP candidate Josh Allen, while the Dolphins will be without starter Tua Tagovailoa as he recovers from a concussion. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning each time.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 14-point favorite in its latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before you make any Bills vs. Dolphins picks or NFL playoff bets, make sure you check out the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend predictions from SportsLine's resident Dolphins expert, Larry Hartstein. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has a strong feel for Miami's strengths and weaknesses and is 26-14-1 on his last 41 picks in Dolphins games, returning $1,044 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has taken a close look at Dolphins vs. Bills and just revealed his expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Bills vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -14

Dolphins vs. Bills over/under: 44 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Miami +650, Buffalo -1000

MIA: Dolphins are 21-13-2 against the spread in division games over the past five seasons

BUF: Bills are 34-23-4 ATS as favorites under Sean McDermott (since 2017)

Dolphins vs. Bills picks: See picks here



Dolphins vs. Bills live stream: Paramount+

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has beaten Miami in eight of the past nine meetings by a combined score of 309-173. Buffalo is 8-7-1 against the spread, and double-digit underdogs are 7-1 ATS all-time in Wild Card games. The Bills have a major edge at quarterback, with Allen leading the league's No. 2 offense. They're in the top 10 in rushing and passing and second in total yards (398 yards per game) and scoring (28.4 PPG). Allen has accounted for 43 TDs and has 4,283 passing yards and 746 more yards on the ground.

The Bills outgained Miami by 285 yards in the road loss but failed to score twice inside the 2-yard line late in the game. Buffalo's defense is sixth overall (319 YPG) and allows fewer than 18 points per contest, second-fewest in the NFL. Buffalo has 27 takeaways, nearly twice as many as Miami (14). See which team to pick here.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The underdog is 4-1-1 against the spread in the past six meetings and Miami is 5-1 ATS in division games this season. The Dolphins have one of the league's best passing offenses and while they will surely miss Tagovailoa, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both big-time playmakers. Hill is second in the NFL with 1,710 receiving yards, while Waddle has 1,356 and averages more than 18 per reception. The offense is fourth in passing yards per game (265), sixth in total yards (364) and 11th in scoring (23.4). Miami also is second in yards per play at 6.1.

The Dolphins blitz at the second-highest rate (38%) and have 40 sacks, so they should be able to put pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. They also rank fourth against the run, yielding 103 yards per game, so they will attempt to make the Bills one-dimensional. The two meetings this season were decided by a total of five points, and Miami has the confidence from being one of the three teams to beat Buffalo this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make NFL Playoffs or Dolphins vs. Bills picks

Hartstein has broken down this matchup from all sides, and he is leaning under on the point total. He also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing his Bills vs. Dolphins pick, and the rest of his expert NFL analysis, at SportsLine.

So who wins Bills vs. Dolphins in Sunday's NFL Wild Card matchup? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's Bills vs. Dolphins picks and analysis, all from the NFL expert who's 26-14 on his last 41 picks involving Miami, and find out. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial.