The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Sept. 10 in the 4:25 p.m. time slot. Both of these teams are those slightly above-average squads who have the pieces to make the playoffs and this game will be the first real insight we have to staking them up against the other teams in the league.

If Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy and get back to the player everyone thought he was when his career began, the Dolphins could be dangerous this season.

Over on the defensive side, Miami has a new coordinator in Vic Fangio, who will have a bit more difficult job as star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is out with an injury.

The Chargers are led by quarterback Justin Herbert who will be more motivated than ever after signing a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

This is the third time Tagovailoa and Herbert have played against each other, with the two stars splitting the first two games.

Who will win?

Herbert needs to win a playoff game this year. OK, he doesn't need to in order to get paid or anything, he already did that, it's just time the QB makes a splash in the postseason. Herbert has continued to excel and improve each season, but the Chargers have been plagued by close losses.

I am looking at this game as the start to the Chargers' most successful season in the Herbert era and I see L.A. getting the win in a close game.

The Chargers defense will have to slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Stopping them completely is not realistic, but eliminating them as a threat as much as they can would go far for the Chargers.

The Dolphins offensive line has to keep Tagovailoa's jersey clean and that will not be easy with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the other side. This is a big year for Tagovailoa, who is entering his fourth year in the league. He has never played more than 13 games in a season and if the Dolphins want to compete in a tough division, they will need their quarterback on the field.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Dolphins 24