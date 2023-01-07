Who's Playing
New York @ Miami
Current Records: New York 7-9; Miami 8-8
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Miami was not quite the New England Patriots' equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought game, but the Dolphins had to settle for a 23-21 defeat against New England. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Mike Gesicki, RB Raheem Mostert, and WR Tyreek Hill.
Meanwhile, the contest between New York and the Seattle Seahawks last week was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 23-6 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. QB Mike White had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.22 yards per passing attempt.
This next game is expected to be close, with Miami going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Dolphins, who are 8-8 against the spread.
Miami is now 8-8 while New York sits at 7-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the matchup with 30 passing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the NFL. But New York ranks second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 15 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Oct 09, 2022 - New York 40 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 19, 2021 - Miami 31 vs. New York 24
- Nov 21, 2021 - Miami 24 vs. New York 17
- Nov 29, 2020 - Miami 20 vs. New York 3
- Oct 18, 2020 - Miami 24 vs. New York 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14