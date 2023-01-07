Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 7-9; Miami 8-8

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Miami was not quite the New England Patriots' equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought game, but the Dolphins had to settle for a 23-21 defeat against New England. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Mike Gesicki, RB Raheem Mostert, and WR Tyreek Hill.

Meanwhile, the contest between New York and the Seattle Seahawks last week was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 23-6 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. QB Mike White had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.22 yards per passing attempt.

This next game is expected to be close, with Miami going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Dolphins, who are 8-8 against the spread.

Miami is now 8-8 while New York sits at 7-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the matchup with 30 passing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the NFL. But New York ranks second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 15 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.