Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: Miami 0-7; N.Y. Jets 1-5

What to Know

Miami is 5-1 against the Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Miami and the Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

The Dolphins suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Pittsburgh. Miami came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 27-14. Miami was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Jacksonville, falling 29-15. A silver lining for the Jets was the play of TE Ryan Griffin, who caught four passes for 66 yards and two TDs. Griffin's performance made up for a slower contest against New England two weeks ago. Griffin's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only nine on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Jets are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Bettors have moved against the Jets slightly, as the game opened with the Jets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Miami have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.