Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)
Current Records: Miami 0-7; N.Y. Jets 1-5
What to Know
Miami is 5-1 against the Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Miami and the Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.
The Dolphins suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Pittsburgh. Miami came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 27-14. Miami was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Jacksonville, falling 29-15. A silver lining for the Jets was the play of TE Ryan Griffin, who caught four passes for 66 yards and two TDs. Griffin's performance made up for a slower contest against New England two weeks ago. Griffin's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only nine on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Jets are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Bettors have moved against the Jets slightly, as the game opened with the Jets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Miami have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. N.Y. Jets 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. N.Y. Jets 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. N.Y. Jets 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - N.Y. Jets 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. N.Y. Jets 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. N.Y. Jets 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 27 vs. Miami 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
McCarthy preparing for coaching return
The former Super Bowl-winning coach appears headed for a return to the sidelines in 2020
-
Bizarre asks led to slow trade deadline
'Tuesday was kind of a joke,' said one GM who lamented the asking price for rentals at the...
-
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream
Everything you need to know as Jaguars look to get back in AFC South race with annual London...
-
Minshew has chance to keep starting job
The sixth-round rookie could wind up the starter in Jacksonville for the remainder of the season
-
Dalton eager for trade, could fit Bucs
The Bengals' longtime starting quarterback is ready for a change of scenery
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 9 of the fantasy season
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline