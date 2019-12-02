Doug Pederson praises Dolphins after Eagles' Week 13 loss: 'That's a good football team'

The Philadelphia Eagles arguably completed the NFL's most embarrassing loss of the 2019 season, falling 37-31 to the Miami Dolphins with the majority of their roster healthy and their franchise quarterback starting and finishing the game. Not only were the Eagles fighting for a playoff spot, but they would have tied the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East with a win. Instead, they allowed the Dolphins to have a season-high 37 points and 409 yards, a team that failed to score more than 26 points and 381 yards all season. The Dolphins arguably have one of the worst rosters in the NFL, yet destroyed the Eagles defense en route to winning their third game in their last five.

For a team that was playing for the No. 1 draft pick earlier in the season (and still is in a sense based on the trades the front office made), Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds Miami in the highest regard.

"That's a good football team," Pederson said after the loss. "I'm telling you that's a good football team. Record does not indicate anything about them at all. They're well coached. It's a disciplined group. They play hard. You see that on film. Even some of the games, again their record doesn't show that, these guys battle for 60 minutes. We knew that coming down here."

The Dolphins entered the game averaging just 14.2 points per game and slightly over 265 yards per game, both ranked 31st in the NFL. The offense had just 10 touchdown drives of 60 yards all season, but they had five consecutive scoring drives Sunday in that category to take a fourth-quarter lead over a team battling for first place in the NFC East. Miami had six consecutive possessions which it scored, against a defense that allowed just 27 points over the past two games.

The Eagles had a 28-14 lead in the third quarter, but then had three consecutive possessions which resulted in a missed field goal and two punts, allowing the Dolphins to get back into the game and take the lead.

Once the Eagles took a 28-14 lead, Pederson ran the ball just three times in the final 25 plays. The Eagles didn't turn the ball over, but 10 penalties and multiple dropped passes led to their downfall. Philadelphia has the most embarrassing loss of the season and lost its chance to tie Dallas atop the NFC East as a result.

"Listen this is the NFL. They compete, they compete hard," Pederson said. "We knew that coming down here. I think the part that's disappointing, we always control what we can control. This is about us. To not do the things we are capable of doing today ... lack of consistency all around, is the most disappointing."