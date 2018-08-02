Drew Brees says Alvin Kamara will be the 'featured guy' while Mark Ingram is out

The New Orleans Saints are a popular pick to go deep into the playoffs after nearly making a Super Bowl run last year. It's not just Drew Brees and Sean Payton now either: the defense stepped up last season in a surprising way, and the running game exploded with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram becoming the first-ever teammates with 1,500 scrimmage yards each in a single season.

With Ingram suspended for the first four games of the season, there are questions about how the Saints will divvy up the carries and touches early on. Kamara is a monster, sure, but his 6.1 yards per carry was on more limited touches, and there could be concerns about just making him the workhorse.

Not so in New Orleans, though, as Brees told CBS Sports HQ's Bill Reiter Thursday that Kamara is "definitely the guy" while Ingram is gone.

Brees, who was appearing on "Reiter's Block" as part of USAA's Salute to Service NFL Bootcamp (Brees was working out with the bootcamp at the Saints facility), emphasized there could be some mixing and matching on the Saints offense, but that Kamara "will be the featured guy" with Ingram out.

"Listen, obviously we're going to miss Mark for the first four games. Alvin is definitely the guy in his stead, but you need a stable of backs. That's kind of the way our league is now. I think we have always done a pretty good job of being able to mix and match," Brees said. "Whether it's having a back that's handles a lot of between-the-tackles type running. The first- and second-down backs stuff. You have your third-down backs, your red-zone backs, the backs you can get out of the backfield. I feel like we've got some pretty versatile guys who can handle a lot of that.

"Time will tell -- we're still early into training camp. We've got some young guys, some free agent guys we brought in. So we'll see how it shakes out, but certainly Alvin Kamara will be the featured guy when Mark is out."

This is pretty big news for folks who are about to fire up a fantasy draft. Kamara is going in the first round regardless of the format and the expectations are huge. He probably can't (?) meet them, because 13 touchdowns, 6.1 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per catch are just not sustainable numbers. We think. Given the full workload of the Saints running games for four weeks, though, Kamara could be an absolute monster.

If Brees is right -- and he would know! -- there's a good chance it's going to happen.

Reiter also asked Brees about third-year wideout Michael Thomas, who has quietly emerged as one of the top wideouts in the NFL over his first two seasons.

Per Brees, it's Thomas' work ethic that separates him from other receivers and other players in the NFL in general.

"He's up there. I've had the chance to play with some great ones," Brees said. "I think each one has had unique qualities, has had unique skillsets. I think the one thing that really separates Mike from a lot of receivers -- and really a lot of players in general -- is he takes every rep as if it's a Super Bowl rep. He is highly competitive. He wants to be perfect. He is such a workhorse from day-to-day, from rep-to-rep, I know exactly what I'm going to get from him each and every time out. So there's just this focus and determination and chip on his shoulder that I love. I love coming to work and playing with a guy like that. I feel like the sky's the limit for him.

"Obviously he kind of had a breakout year last year and certainly we know he's going to get his opportunities. But I'm really excited to watch him continue to grow and develop and mature. He's only going into his third year -- I love everything about his work ethic and the way he approaches each and every day."

The Saints went enormous last year on offense, almost matched it with defense, and it's not unreasonable to think the most exciting skill-position guys for New Orleans haven't even hit their respective ceilings or primes yet.

Watch the full interview here for Brees' thoughts on Payton, being a dad and much more