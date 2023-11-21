Jalen Hurts has passed Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first four seasons, scoring on a 10-yard run to pass Newton with his 34th career rushing touchdown. Newton had 33 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons (2011-14) while Josh Allen had 31 (2018-21) entering this season, but Hurts surpassed both of them.

Hurts already has 35 rushing touchdowns in his career -- he added another in the fourth quarter -- good for a tie for 11th all-time in NFL history for his position. He has the same number of rushing TDs as Aaron Rodgers, Steve Grogan, and Randall Cunningham. Hurts is one away from tying Michael Vick (36) for a spot in the top-10.

Hurts still has a ways to go to catch Newton, who has 75 in his career. Allen is second on the all-time list with 45, accomplishing that number in just 88 games. Hurts has 35 rushing touchdowns in 55 games.