A few Philadelphia Eagles are really getting into the Christmas spirit this year. Offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are releasing a Christmas album with some help from former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin.

The trio of offensive linemen will release A Philly Special Christmas on Dec. 23, with Barwin and The War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall producing, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Obviously, the name of the album refers to the Eagles' famous "Philly Special" trick play from Super Bowl LII.

Kelce, Johnson and Mailata share a love for music, and they came together on the idea for a Christmas album over the offseason. Barwin helped make it happen by getting in touch with Hall, who wanted to help the players have fun while making a well-produced album.

"Charlie wanted to talk to the guys about what they think and feel about Christmas and what songs they like," Barwin told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "And from that moment, it was like: Let's make this thing really good. Let's make it fun, but also be a serious project that's something the guys can really be proud of."

The group will release "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" as a single on Black Friday, with the entire album releasing just in time for Christmas morning. Other songs on the album include holiday classics like "White Christmas," "Merry Christmas Baby," and "Blue Christmas." There will also be a track that features Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese reciting "The Night Before Christmas."

Kelce, Johnson and Mailata even went above and beyond with their album cover. The group got permission from Charles Schultz's estate to create artwork featuring Johnson, Mailata and Kelce in a recreation of the album cover from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The album, which was completed ahead of Eagles training camp in July, will be available for purchase on green vinyl with pre-orders beginning in November. All proceeds will benefit the Philadelphia's Children's Crisis Treatment Center.