Eagles reportedly fear Carson Wentz's knee injury is a torn ACL

One of the NFL's brightest stars had his day end early Sunday, and he could be out for much longer.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a left knee injury while diving for the goal line on a touchdown scramble that was eventually overturned by penalty. Wentz was hit by two Rams while diving for the end zone and had his knee bend awkwardly on the play.

Wentz heading to locker room.

please let this guy be OK pic.twitter.com/HISKDF7tNv — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) December 10, 2017

Carson Wentz is heading to the locker room after taking this hit #PHIvsLA pic.twitter.com/8FcenNwV86 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 11, 2017

The Eagles went on to win the game 43-35 with backup Nick Foles under center, but the victory was bittersweet. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported after the game that the Eagles fear Wentz tore his ACL.

Eagles are concerned QB Carson Wentz tore his left ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2017

Wentz actually remained in the game after sustaining the injury and threw a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery later in the drive.

Soon after that play, Wentz was taken to the locker room by the Eagles' medical staff. He was able to walk through the tunnel on his own power but FOX's Erin Andrews reported during the broadcast that members of the medical team walked out of the back shaking their heads, and Wentz quickly ruled out by the team.

#Eagles Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz (knee) will not return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2017

Erin Andrews said Eagles training stuff was "shaking their heads" when they came out of the locker room. https://t.co/2GnPmvVx0L — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 11, 2017

Wentz is in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign. He set an Eagles record Sunday by throwing his 32nd touchdown pass of the season, then upped his total to 33 with the toss to Jeffery above. He has thrown only seven interceptions on the year and had led the Eagles to a 10-2 record heading into Sunday's play.

If Wentz is sidelined for the rest of the season, it would obviously make winning a Super Bowl much tougher for a team with title aspirations.