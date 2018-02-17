Eagles reportedly give Wisniewski $250K bonus after he barely missed incentive
Stefen Wisniewski narrowly missed out on a chance to earn $250K, but the Eagles gave it to him anyway
Football teams are often regarded as robotic, unsympathetic organizations that care about nothing besides business and winning. And that's mostly true. On Saturday, though, the human side of one team showed up.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles gave guard Stefen Wisniewski a $250,000 bonus for 2018 after he barely missed out on a $250,000 playing-time incentive in 2017. In doing so, the Eagles lost out on $125,000 in cap space, Garafolo added.
$250,000 is chump change for an NFL team like the Eagles, who owe players more than $193 million in active contracts, according to Spotrac. But it's not meaningless for Wisniewski, who made $775,000 in base salary and $583,333 with his signing bonus last season. It's a nice gesture by a team that can go a long way in keeping a player happy in a league that features so little guaranteed money. Wisniewski's base salary will also climb to $2.5 million in 2018, according to Spotrac.
In 2017, Wisniewski appeared in 14 regular-season games and all three of the Eagles' playoff games, battling through an ankle injury. He graded out as Pro Football Focus's 26th-best guard.
-
Cardinals GM reveals plan for QB search
The Cardinals GM explains his process for finding Carson Palmer's successor
-
Steelers GM explains how Shazier helps
Shazier heads into the Steelers' facility every day and helps with 'personnel stuff'
-
Eagles fans cry when they see Nick Foles
Foles's life has completely changed by leading the Eagles to a win over the Patriots in Super...
-
Chiefs sign Amerson, revamp secondary
For all of the attention Patrick Mahomes will receive, fixing the defense has to be Kansas...
-
J.J. Watt to get honorary doctorate
Watt raised more than $37 million in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
-
Carr: Cooper played on one foot in 2017
The Raiders' quarterback sticks up for his top receiver after a disappointing 2017 campaig...
Add a Comment