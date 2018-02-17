Eagles reportedly give Wisniewski $250K bonus after he barely missed incentive

Football teams are often regarded as robotic, unsympathetic organizations that care about nothing besides business and winning. And that's mostly true. On Saturday, though, the human side of one team showed up.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles gave guard Stefen Wisniewski a $250,000 bonus for 2018 after he barely missed out on a $250,000 playing-time incentive in 2017. In doing so, the Eagles lost out on $125,000 in cap space, Garafolo added.

$250,000 is chump change for an NFL team like the Eagles, who owe players more than $193 million in active contracts, according to Spotrac. But it's not meaningless for Wisniewski, who made $775,000 in base salary and $583,333 with his signing bonus last season. It's a nice gesture by a team that can go a long way in keeping a player happy in a league that features so little guaranteed money. Wisniewski's base salary will also climb to $2.5 million in 2018, according to Spotrac.

In 2017, Wisniewski appeared in 14 regular-season games and all three of the Eagles' playoff games, battling through an ankle injury. He graded out as Pro Football Focus's 26th-best guard.

