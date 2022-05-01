The Philadelphia Eagles went through the 2022 NFL Draft without selecting a quarterback. They couldn't pass up on signing the most surprising quarterback in this draft class to slip through the 262 picks.

Philadelphia signed Nevada quarterback Carson Strong as an undrafted free agent, per Nevada SportsNet. Strong was one of the top passers in the FBS over the last three seasons, ranking first in completions (852), fourth in pass yards (9,368), and second in pass touchdowns (74). Strong was seventh in the FBS in completion rate (70%), fifth in pass yards per game (347.9), and tied for seventh in pass touchdowns (36) in 2021. His 4,175 passing yards in 2021 were the third-most in Mountain West history.

In a lackluster quarterback class where just one quarterback went in the first 73 picks, Strong went undrafted due to a history of knee issues. Strong battles osteochondritis dissecans, which is a knee condition involving issues with the cartilage. He underwent multiple surgeries, including one prior to the 2021 season. Strong had an arthroscopic procedure to clear scar tissue and had the knee drained several times since, so his knee would have to undergo maintenance.

Jalen Hurts is entrenched as the Eagles starting quarterback for 2022 with Gardner Minshew as the backup. Philadelphia will have a spot open for the third quarterback, as Reid Sinnett currently occupies that role on the depth chart.

Strong will have an opportunity to make the roster this offseason and could push to be the second quarterback down the line. His arm definitely intrigued the Eagles into allocating undrafted free agent money for him.