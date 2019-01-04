Eagles vs. Bears odds, line: 2019 NFL wild-card picks, playoff predictions from proven model on 16-6 run

The Chicago Bears (12-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will meet in the final game of the opening round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. It's the defending Super Bowl champion against arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now, as the Bears have won nine of their last 10 games. Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Bears, who are appearing in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, are listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds, making them by far the biggest favorite of Wild Card Weekend. The total sits at 41.5, meaning oddsmakers are expecting a defensive clash and that can make things tough from a handicapping perspective. Before making any Eagles vs. Bears picks and NFC wild-card predictions, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that if the Eagles are banking on a return trip to the Super Bowl, they're going to need to ride the strong arm -- and sore ribs -- of backup quarterback Nick Foles for a second straight postseason. Since Carson Wentz's back injury put the kibosh on his 2018 campaign, Foles led Philly to victory at the Rams and home against the Texans before a thoroughly dominating Week 17 performance against the Redskins to push the Eagles into the playoffs. He's completing 72 percent of his passes in relief.

But just because Foles has shined the past month doesn't mean Philly will stay within the Bears vs. Eagles spread Sunday.

The Bears have a gigantic home-field advantage in this one, having covered in 16 of their last 21 games at Soldier Field. And you can expect a raucous crowd in Chicago Sunday afternoon as the No. 1 defense in the NFL by a number of metrics looks to clear a major hurdle with the defending Super Bowl champions in town.

Chicago has the No. 1 scoring defense, the No. 1 rushing defense, and the Bears also force the most takeaways in the NFL. That starts with the ability to generate pressure with their front four, and while everybody knows about Khalil Mack's 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, Akiem Hicks is an equally important part of their success. From an interior position, Hicks finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 51 pressures while also being an integral part of Chicago's aforementioned run defense.

The Bears only send an extra rusher on 21 percent of defensive snaps because of their ability to generate pressure on 36.9 percent of drop backs when rushing four, which is well above the league average. Given that Nick Foles boasts the best completion percentage (81.1) and passer rating (132.2) in the NFL against the blitz, rushing only four could wind up being the key for Chicago covering the spread.

