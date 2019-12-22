Eagles vs. Cowboys: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Dallas 7-7; Philadelphia 7-7
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Philadelphia had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-27 win over the Washington Redskins. No one put up better numbers for Philadelphia than RB Miles Sanders, who really brought his A game. He rushed for one TD and 122 yards on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Sanders has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Dallas took their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week by a conclusive 44-21 score. RB Ezekiel Elliott and RB Tony Pollard were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former rushed for two TDs and 117 yards on 24 carries and the latter rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 12 carries.
The Eagles suffered a grim 37-10 defeat to the Cowboys the last time the two teams met in October. Maybe Philadelphia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $192.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.
- Oct 20, 2019 - Dallas 37 vs. Philadelphia 10
- Dec 09, 2018 - Dallas 29 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Nov 11, 2018 - Dallas 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 6 vs. Philadelphia 0
- Nov 19, 2017 - Philadelphia 37 vs. Dallas 9
- Jan 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 27 vs. Dallas 13
- Oct 30, 2016 - Dallas 29 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Nov 08, 2015 - Philadelphia 33 vs. Dallas 27
- Sep 20, 2015 - Dallas 20 vs. Philadelphia 10
