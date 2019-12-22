Eagles vs. Cowboys: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 7-7; Philadelphia 7-7

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Philadelphia had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-27 win over the Washington Redskins. No one put up better numbers for Philadelphia than RB Miles Sanders, who really brought his A game. He rushed for one TD and 122 yards on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Sanders has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas took their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week by a conclusive 44-21 score. RB Ezekiel Elliott and RB Tony Pollard were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former rushed for two TDs and 117 yards on 24 carries and the latter rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 12 carries.

The Eagles suffered a grim 37-10 defeat to the Cowboys the last time the two teams met in October. Maybe Philadelphia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $192.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.