The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the league's pleasant surprises early this season, but after a win in Los Angeles against the Chargers, they're back on the road in Week 4 to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Paramount+. Much of the Jaguars' success has been due to the emergence of 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, but in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Philadelphia weather is calling for wind and rain. The Eagles have a young quarterback of their own in Jalen Hurts, who is better-equipped to pick up yards with his legs if the weather isn't ideal for throwing too many passes.

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Eagles game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Eagles, the model is backing the Eagles to cover the 6.5-point spread. Last week, the Eagles snuffed out the same Commanders team that took a win against the Jaguars in Week 1 in a 24-8 victory. Philadelphia held Washington to just 240 yards of offense and put up 400 of their own. The Eagles have held their last two opponents to just single-digit scores while scoring 24 points the last two weeks.

The Jaguars' offensive line has allowed its running backs to get stuffed at the line of scrimmage a league-high 31 percent of the time. That should be enough to keep Jacksonville chasing Philadelphia with its passing attack, but the model predicts that Lawrence will throw nearly 40 passes to come away with just 230 passing yards. You may be able to stream the game here.

