Eagles vs. Jets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Eagles vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 2-2-0; N.Y. Jets 0-3-0
What to Know
The Jets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the spread is decidedly against them. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Jets stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Two weeks ago, the Jets lost to New England by a decisive 30-14 margin. QB Luke Falk had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.45 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia wasn't the first one on the board last Thursday, but they got there more often. They took their contest against Green Bay 34-27. Green Bay can consider this payback for the 27-13 loss they dealt the Eagles the last time the teams encountered one another November of 2016.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 2-2 while the Jets' defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia is second worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 330.80 on average. But the Jets are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 158 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Jets.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Philadelphia 24 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
