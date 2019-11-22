Eagles vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from expert who's 15-4 on Seattle games

The Seattle Seahawks look to stretch their winning streak to four games and maintain pressure on San Francisco in the NFC when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-0), who were off last week, have won three straight games, including a 27-24 overtime upset over the previously undefeated 49ers on Nov. 11. Seattle is 5-1 against the spread in its last six road games. Meanwhile, the Eagles (5-5) trail division-leading Dallas by one game in the NFC East standings and are coming off a 17-10 loss to New England. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a one-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Seahawks odds, and the over-under is 48. Before you lock in your Seahawks vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has won numerous sports handicapping contests. In addition, no one knows the Seahawks better; he is 15-4 in his last 19 NFL picks against-the-spread involving Seattle, including nailing the Seahawks' upset win over San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Seahawks and locked in a confident against-the-spread pick. See it at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Seahawks:

Eagles vs. Seahawks spread: Philadelphia -1

Eagles vs. Seahawks over-under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Seahawks money line: Philadelphia -120, Seattle +100

PHI: Eagles have allowed 44 total points over the last three games

SEA: Quarterback Russell Wilson is 3-0 against the Eagles

Nagel knows Philadelphia has given up just 14.7 points per game over its last three outings. That is the fourth-best average in the NFL over that time and a significant improvement over the team's first seven games, when the Eagles allowed 26.6 points per contest, which ranked 24th in the league.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Philadelphia is the more desperate team. With a win over Seattle, the Eagles could tie Dallas, which plays at New England on Sunday, atop the division. A loss would be a significant blow to Philadelphia, which trails Minnesota (8-3) for the second and final wild card playoff berth. The Eagles are 60-1 to win it all according to the latest Super Bowl odds.

Even so, Philadelphia is not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread on Sunday.

Russell Wilson is having an NFL MVP-caliber season. The Seattle quarterback has accounted for 26 touchdowns and thrown just two interceptions this season. He leads the league in touchdown passes (23) and passer rating (114.9). He also has run 50 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Nagel also has factored in that the Seahawks are coming off a bye, as Seattle is 7-1 in its last eight games immediately after the off week.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning under, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Eagles? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Eagles spread to back on Sunday, all from the expert who is 15-4 on against-the-spread picks involving the Seahawks, and find out.