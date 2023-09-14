The Minnesota Vikings will attempt to bounce back from their season-opening loss when they visit the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. Minnesota (0-1), which went 8-1 at home last year, dropped a 20-17 decision to Tampa Bay in its first game of 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings now hit the road to face the Eagles (1-0), who are coming off a 25-20 victory at New England and are 18-1 in quarterback Jalen Hurts' last 19 regular-season starts.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a six-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.

Eagles vs. Vikings spread: Philadelphia -6

Eagles vs. Vikings over/under: 49 points

Eagles vs. Vikings money line: Philadelphia -260, Minnesota +214

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home games against Minnesota

MIN: Vikings are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 contests, including playoffs

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia is 28th in the NFL in total defense and 29th against the pass after one week, but don't expect the Eagles to rank that low in those categories for long. The Eagles were top-two in those categories last season and just need time to get accustomed to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who was hired in February after Jonathan Gannon departed to become Arizona's head coach. One player who is being counted on to thrive under Desai and came up with a strong performance in the season-opener was defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Selected with the ninth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Carter earned praise from head coach Nick Sirianni after his effort against the Patriots. The 22-year-old product of the University of Georgia was in New England's backfield often in his NFL debut, registering six pressures on Mac Jones and recording his first career sack. Philadelphia led the league with 70 sacks in 2022 and is hoping Carter helps replace the production from Javon Hargrave, who set a career-high with 11 sacks last year before signing with San Francisco this past offseason. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

Kirk Cousins has won his last three games played on Thursdays, including a 33-26 triumph over New England on Thanksgiving last year. The 35-year-old came up with a strong effort in that contest, completing 30-of-37 pass attempts for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins was one of only five quarterbacks in the league to eclipse the 300-yard mark in Week 1 after he amassed 344 while completing 75% of his passes against the Buccaneers.

Two of Cousins' 33 completions in the season-opener were for TDs, including one to Justin Jefferson. The 24-year-old wideout, who was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after registering a league-high 1,809 receiving yards, finished with 150 on nine catches last Sunday. Jefferson needs one more 150-yard performance to tie Hall-of-Famer Lance Alworth (10) for most over his first four seasons in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

