Eagles will reportedly sign Cody Kessler to compete for backup job behind Carson Wentz
Kessler spent the first three years of his career with the Browns and Jaguars
For the past few years, the Philadelphia Eagles had arguably the best backup quarterback in football. Nick Foles filled in so admirably for Carson Wentz that he ended up winning the Eagles a Super Bowl, and he led the team back to the playoffs last season as well.
But Foles moved on this offseason, signing a mammoth deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Philly still had Nate Sudfeld behind Wentz, but apparently they did not feel that was enough. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is planning to sign former Browns and Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler on Monday in order to add depth to the quarterback room.
Originally a third-round pick of the Browns in 2016, Kessler has appeared in 17 games and made 12 starts (2-10 record) across his three NFL seasons. He's completed 64 percent of his passes while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt and throwing for eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
Sudfeld was a sixth-round pick of Washington in the same draft, but he was cut prior to the 2017 season and eventually caught on with the Eagles' practice squad. He served as the No. 3 quarterback for much of the past two seasons and was elevated to No. 2 upon each of Wentz's season-ending injuries.
The Eagles surely need to be cognizant of Wentz's injury history when deciding on their primary backup quarterback, so it makes sense to create some competition in the room. Neither Sudfeld nor Kessler is likely to make them feel as comfortable as Foles surely did, but it can't hurt to pursue all available options.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon will be at mandatory minicamp
Bell is not attending voluntary team activities this offseason
-
Jay Gruden declares open QB competition
Washington drafted Haskins No. 15 overall but is not handing him the starting job out of the...
-
Broncos won't trade Chris Harris Jr.
Harris is angling for a new deal heading into the final year of his contract
-
Giants add Mike Remmers to O-line mix
Remmers is expected to start at right tackle on an offensive line that disappointed a year...
-
Williams starstruck meeting Jets players
The third-overall pick in the draft opens up about meeting his new teammates for the first...
-
Steelers rookie dumps Browns gear
Layne, who grew up a Browns fan, was drafted by the Steelers in the third round