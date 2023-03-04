Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to police. The incident occurred early Friday morning outside of his home in Price George County where he suffered and was treated for minor injuries.

Pascal, who confirmed the events to 7News, was approached by two individuals who demanded his diamond necklace at around 2:25 a.m. local time, according to investigators.

The Eagles released a statement regarding the situation and noted they are aware of what happened and have been in contact with Pascal. The team also said in the statement it's "happy to hear he is doing fine."

Pascal, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last March and helped the franchise to an NFC-best 14-3 record throughout the regular season. In the postseason, Pascal was with the organization as it made its run to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII. He primarily made his mark on special teams where he played 54% of the snaps while logging 29% of the offensive snaps throughout the year. In 17 games played, he caught 15 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Pascal added three more receptions in the postseason for 15 yards.

Zach Pascal PHI • WR • #3 TAR 19 REC 15 REC YDs 150 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The Old Dominion product initially entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signing by Washington. After being released during final roster cuts later that summer, Pascal signed on with the Tennessee Titans practice squad for the bulk of his rookie year. Thus far, his most notable time in the league has come in Indianapolis as a member of the Colts where he spent four seasons from 2018 to 2021. In Indy, he started 44 of his 64 regular-season games and caught 150 passes for 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns.