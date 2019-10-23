Emmanuel Sanders bids adieu to Broncos, looks forward to joining undefeated 49ers

Emmanuel Sanders hadn't even left the Denver Broncos' facility for the final time as a member of the organization before he was surrounded by reporters to discuss his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. On Tuesday afternoon, Denver traded their veteran receiver to San Francisco in exchange for third and fourth round picks.

Sanders, a 10-year veteran, spent his last six NFL seasons with the Broncos after breaking into the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a third round pick in 2010. Sanders, after enjoying a considerable amount of success in Pittsburgh, became one of the NFL's elite receivers upon coming to Denver in 2013. Paired with quarterback Payton Manning, Sanders earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and in 2016. In 2015, his play helped the Broncos capture their first Super Bowl since 1998. He led all receivers with 83 yards on six receptions in Denver's 23-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

"Anytime you break up, or you leave a place, it's tough," Sanders said from inside his car just outside Denver's facility shortly after being traded, via Michael Spencer of CBSDenver. "We definitely had a great run out here in Denver, had a lot of great times. But obviously, all good things come to an end. Looking forward to getting out to San Fran and getting a chance to showcase my talent, meeting the guys and hopefully adding my explosiveness and my capabilities to their system and trying to win."

Sanders, who has enjoyed a successful recovery from a major Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2018 season, was asked if the 49ers is an "ideal" landing spot. The 49ers, the NFC's last remaining undefeated team, could use Sanders' talents to help improve a passing attack that is 25th in the NFL entering this Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. Tight end George Kittle has been quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target thus far, as Kittle leads the 49ers with 376 receiving yards. His 34 catches are 19 more than the 49ers' second-leading receiver, Deebo Samuel.

"Yeah. We kinda run a similar offense. Just talking to Rich (Scangarello), he was pretty much telling me that it's the same offense. Different concepts, but I'll be able to pick it up easy."

While the 32-year-old Sanders is excited to be going from a 2-5 team to a Super Bowl contender, he did take a moment Tuesday to reflect on his time with the Broncos.

"The Super Bowl run was just fun. '14, 15 were some of the best days of my life, the best times of my life," Sanders said. "Just the fans. I tell people all the time, obviously this is hard, but when I think about the 8-year-old kid of the 12-year-kid that has my jersey on. I'm no longer a part of the Broncos' organization.

"For those fans out there that enjoy watching me play and always brought energy and always send me positive messages and rooted for me no matter what, the ups and downs, I really appreciate you guys, and I'm forever grateful and thankful."