Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Atlanta

Current Records: Las Vegas 6-4; Atlanta 3-7

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Raiders didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 35-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Las Vegas' loss came about despite a quality game from QB Derek Carr, who passed for three TDs and 275 yards on 31 attempts.

Meanwhile, Atlanta might have drawn first blood against the New Orleans Saints last week, but it was New Orleans who got the last laugh. The contest between them was not particularly close, with the Falcons falling 24-9. One thing working slightly against Atlanta was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for 26 yards on eight carries.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Las Vegas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Las Vegas is now 6-4 while the Falcons sit at 3-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders are second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 16 on the season. Atlanta has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 313.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.88

Odds

The Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 18, 2016 - Atlanta 35 vs. Las Vegas 28

