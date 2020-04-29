Former Jaguars Pro Bowler Telvin Smith arrested after second law enforcement raid on home, per report
Smith has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with minors, according to Duval County jail records
Roughly five months after police reportedly raided his home in Queen's Harbour, a gated community in Jacksonville, former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with minors, according to Duval County jail records as reported by WJXT. Held on a $50,003 bond, the one-time Pro Bowler had his home surrounded by SWAT team officers and undercover detectives on Wednesday afternoon, per WJXT, and CSI technicians are set to document and process potential evidence following Smith's booking.
Prior to Wednesday, Smith had never been charged with anything relating to an investigation surrounding the November incident, according to WJXT. Investigators from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were spotted raiding the retired player's home and towing his vehicle at that time. A separate search warrant reportedly granted Wednesday's officers with another opportunity to investigate alleged wrongdoing. Those officers had their guns drawn during the visit, per reports, because they believed there were weapons in the home.
Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2014, Smith abruptly announced his retirement -- or, rather, an indefinite break -- from the NFL in May 2019, less than two years after earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a starter during the team's AFC Championship run. Months later, Jags coach Doug Marrone, in addition to several of Smith's former teammates, expressed concern for the veteran, saying they hadn't been in contact with Smith for months ahead of November's reported investigation.
Smith spent five years in Jacksonville before stepping away from the game, missing just four games during that time. He was last seen in 2018, when he started all 16 games and logged a career-high 134 tackles to go along with two interceptions.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cutler-Cavallari divorce fight continues
The details were revealed in Kristin Cavallari's response to Jay Cutler's divorce filing
-
Report: Joseph to sign with Titans
Joseph will stay in the AFC South
-
Agent's Take: Fifth-year option tracker
Here's what you need to know about the fifth-year option deadline on 2017 first-round picks
-
Favre predicts Rodgers will leave GB
Favre, who spoke to Rodgers, also hinted that the Packers' starting QB isn't pleased by the...
-
What Bengals didn't do in 2020 draft
Despite accomplishing key goals during the draft, Cincinnati has a few unchecked boxes on their...
-
Goodell cutting salary to zero dollars
Not even the NFL is immune to the economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game