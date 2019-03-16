Former Steelers RB says Ben Roethlisberger fumbled on purpose to spite Todd Haley

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got done watching both Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, arguably two of their best players in recent memory, join other teams, and one of the most speculated reasons for their departures was drama.

Brown was notorious for his social media activity, sparked debate for sideline arguments and reportedly beefed with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on his way out. Bell was once suspended and then sat out an entire season after declining contract offers.

And yet a former Steelers running back is doing his best to assure fans that Brown and Bell weren't the only players with questionable attitudes in Pittsburgh's locker room. As Steelers Depot documented, one-time Steelers running back Josh Harris has accused Roethlisberger himself of poor character, citing a specific incident from 2014 in which the QB allegedly fumbled the ball on purpose -- with the sole intention of spiting then-Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

"If fans only knew how much he hated Todd Haley," Harris wrote in a follow-up tweet. "That's the main reason I feel he did it ... make Haley look bad for calling a run that late in the game."

Some fans have openly wondered on Twitter why Harris, who played just one season as a Steelers backup and was on the field during Roethlisberger's infamous fumble, waited five years to share his thoughts on the play. Others have speculated that he's merely attempting to counter those who think that Brown and Bell were the only problematic pieces of a franchise that's been muddled with drama in recent years.