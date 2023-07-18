The main takeaway from Monday's franchise tag deadline had to do with the running back position. This offseason, a total of six players were hit with the tag: One quarterback, one tight end, one defensive tackle and three running backs. The three running backs were the only players who did not agree to long-term deals before the July 17 deadline.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard being denied the financial security they deserve led to outcry from running backs around the NFL, and they are gearing up for a fight centered around defending their position. According to Pro Football Talk, veteran running backs have organized a group text chain where they are discussing strategies for improving their situations.

On Monday, several running backs took to social media to lament how the league treats a position that can headline an offense. Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans was one of them.

"At this point, just take the RB position out the game then. The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don't even matter. I'm with every RB that's fighting to get what they deserve," Henry posted.

As CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote in his explanation of the running back controversy, running backs on average make $1.808 million a season. The only positions running backs make more than on average are long snappers ($1.069 million), punters ($1.52 million) and fullbacks ($1.724 million). Even kickers on average out-earn running backs, as they make $2.196 million per season. Additionally, the franchise tag for running backs has actually decreased since 2015 -- making it the only position that has.

So, what happens next with the running back position? That's anyone's guess. But the biggest names at the position are game-planning.