A group of Carolina Panthers fans are attempting to organize a "March on Mint" to demand better performance from their team, which has gotten off to an NFL-worst 1-8 start after being one of the NFL's least succesful franchises over the last five seasons. The proposed demonstration would take place on Mint Street in Charlotte, N.C. outside of the East Gate of Bank of America Stadium.

Following yet another loss featuring a horrifically dull and impotent offense, Panthers Nation Podcast announced its plans to stage the march this Sunday at noon. "We love our team but it's time to demand better performance on the field," they said. "Let's show our passion (peacefully) and push for change!"

The current pain point of Panthers fans has been the team's performance in 2023, as they currently have the worst record in the NFL and have played poorly -- particularly on offense -- with rookie quarterback Bryce Young and first-year head coach Frank Reich trying to lead the way. However, the frustration and anger of the Panthers' fanbase goes far deeper, as they have watched their franchise fall from one of the best in the NFL in the 2010s to perennial losers since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018.

Since firing Ron Rivera -- the winningest head coach in franchise history -- with four games left in the 2019 season, the Panthers have endured poor play and instability at head coach, with four different head coaches -- two interim -- since the end of 2019. In that time frame, the Panthers have posted a record of 18-45 and have not had a winning season. Their best record in the last three full seasons was a 7-10 record a year ago thanks largely to the coaching job of interim head coach Steve Wilks, who was ultimately passed over for the full-time job in favor of Reich.

The optics of Panthers fans' strained relationship with their team will likely only get worse, as the next home game against the Dallas Cowboys will pit Carolina against one of the top teams in the NFC and likely bring hordes of visiting Cowboys fans to uptown Charlotte.