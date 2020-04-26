Giants draft picks 2020: NFL Draft grades by team, New York's Round 4-7 selections

The Giants addressed their clear need to improve the offensive line early on Thursday, taking Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. On Day 2, the Giants took a player who seemed like a lock to go on Day 1 in McKinney and then made sure to find another offensive tackle. GM Dave Gettleman told reporters he wants to fix the offensive line once and for all and this is an excellent start. Thomas and Peart have the two longest arms in the class, so he's got a type. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

New York Giants 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 4 OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia B+ 2 36 S Xavier McKinney, Alabama A 3 99^ OT Matt Peart, UConn A 4 110 CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA A- 5 150 G Shane Lemieux, Oregon B- 6 183 LB Cam Brown, Penn State C+ 7 218 LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota A 7 238* LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

C- 7 247^ CB Chris Williamson, Minnesota

B- 7 255^ LB Tae Crowder, Georgia

C-

* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

New York Giants 2020 draft trade notes