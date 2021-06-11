The New York Giants made it a point to revamp their offense this offseason, as they signed former Detroit Lions star wideout Kenny Golladay, took a shot on the speedster John Ross and selected former Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Toney has had a rough start to his NFL career, however, as he has missed practice time due to multiple issues.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that Toney did not finish either of the Giants' two rookie minicamp practices, as he left the first early with a cleat issue and then suffered a minor injury in the second. The rookie then missed three weeks of voluntary workouts. According to Duggan, this was because Toney had not signed his rookie contract -- which is not usually something players miss time for. As Duggan points out, rookies sign waivers that protect them in case of injury during these offseason programs. Toney signed that waiver, which is why his absence from the voluntary program surprised everyone.

Toney signed his rookie deal last Friday and was present for minicamp, but left Tuesday's session after slipping multiple times, per Duggan. He then was excused from Thursday's practice due to a family emergency. As you would imagine, Toney hasn't had much time to get acquainted with quarterback Daniel Jones on the practice field. In fact, Duggan reports that the rookie has been working with the second-string offense, so Jones hasn't been his quarterback even when he has been at practice.

It's been tough sledding for Toney so far, but it's possible this could just be a series of unfortunate events. The First Team All-SEC player is still a weapon the Giants are excited for, and he caught a whopping 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season at Florida. He still has training camp to get right with his teammates and the coaching staff -- and hopefully Jones as well.