Giants release Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin, clearing cap space but leaving huge void at linebacker
The Giants release Ogletree and Martin as they retool their defense
The New York Giants released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin Wednesday, the team announced, signaling more changes coming to the defensive side of the ball this offseason under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Ogletree spent two seasons with the Giants at outside linebacker, finishing with 173 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He finished with 80 tackles and six passes defensed with an interception in 13 games last season, but opposing quarterbacks had a 107.0 passer rating when targeting him, completing 83% of their passes. New York saves $8.25 million in cap space with Ogletree's release (per Over the Cap).
Martin was heading into the final year of a three-year, $15 million contract with the Giants. He played just five games last season (no starts), having just six tackles after missing several weeks with a knee injury. Martin started seven games in 2018, his first year with the Giants, finishing with 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Giants save $4.8 million with his release.
While Graham uses mostly a base 3-4, he has designated multiple schemes during his year as defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins. Graham has shown a 6-2 and 4-3 front, which leaves room for multiple personnel and versatility at linebacker. The Giants have a projected $75,011,717 million in cap space (per Over the Cap) with the Ogletree and Martin releases, leaving them extra room to retool their defense in free agency.
Ogletree and Martin are free to sign with any team before the start of free agency since they were released by the Giants before the start of the signing period. Ogletree should have a strong market for a team that has a 3-4 defense, especially since he is just 28 years old and is coming off a five interception season just two years ago.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giants offseason hub: Key dates, moves
New York is looking to turn over a new leaf with first-year head coach Joe Judge, and it all...
-
NFL prospect gains 70 lbs in nasty way
Bartch started out as a tight end before moving to the O-line
-
Combine LB weigh-in: Chaisson stands out
A talented, deep class of linebackers got measured in Indianapolis; here are our takeaways
-
Browns focused on Mayfield's fitness
Mayfield's plan is to be slimmer and faster
-
Combine weigh-in: Epenesa, Davidson win
It was a big day on the scales for some of the top offensive line prospects, but Chase Young...
-
Eagles leave door open for Peters return
Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman don't seem ready to move on from Jason Peters
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game